Armenian Embassy in Italy says there were 8 Armenians in the crashed bus


YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest information from Siena city, there were 8 Armenian citizens among the injured of the touristic bus crash on the Siena-Florence highway in Italy on May 22, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

3 of them received some injuries. 2 have been discharged from hospital, while one is still being examined.

Earlier it was reported that there were 5 Armenian citizens in the bus.

There were 60 tourists in the bus.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




