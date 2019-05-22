Armenian Embassy in Italy says there were 8 Armenians in the crashed bus

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest information from Siena city, there were 8 Armenian citizens among the injured of the touristic bus crash on the Siena-Florence highway in Italy on May 22, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

3 of them received some injuries. 2 have been discharged from hospital, while one is still being examined.

Earlier it was reported that there were 5 Armenian citizens in the bus.

There were 60 tourists in the bus.

