PM Pashinyan enjoys greater reputation now than months ago – spokesperson

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The reputation of PM Nikol Pashinyan has not declines, but vice the versa, he enjoys greater reputation today than months ago, PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

Referring to the remark that some political circles announce that PM Pashinyan no longer enjoys public trust, Karapetyan emphasized, “Recently an international organization carried out a research in Armenia, according to which the PM’s reputation goes beyond 80 percent. A few months ago the political force led by the PM received a great support of the people – 70% votes. During the following months the PM’s reputation further grew thank to his efforts. He added that all such rumors are absurd.

