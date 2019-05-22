5 Armenians among injured of touristic bus crash in Italy – MFA

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. There are 5 Armenian citizens among the injured of the touristic bus crash on the Siena-Florence highway in Italy on May 22, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign Ministry of Armenia informed on its Facebook page, citing the Armenian Embassy in Italy.

“The injured received the necessary medical treatment. 4 of them have already been discharged, while the other one has slight injuries and is still in hospital”, the Ministry informs, adding that the embassy is in direct connection with responsible bodies for getting new details.

Earlier the embassy of Armenia in Italy reported about 2 injured.

There were 60 tourists in the bus.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan