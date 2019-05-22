Secretary General Jagland confirms CoE’s support to Armenia’s reforms during phone talk with Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland on May 22, Armenpress reports citing the CoE website.

The officials discussed the current situation in Armenia during their phone conversation.

They agreed that the reform process, including the fight against corruption and the reform of the judiciary, should proceed in conformity with the Constitution, the relevant international standards and Armenia's obligations as a member State of the Council of Europe.

“Secretary General Jagland confirmed the organization’s support to Armenia’s reform agenda. A delegation of Council of Europe experts will travel to Yerevan in the next days to offer advice and assistance with the necessary reforms”, the CoE statement says.

