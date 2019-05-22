Armenian President appoints new Ambassador to Afghanistan
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on concurrently appointing Ambassador to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan (residence in Ashgabat), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
