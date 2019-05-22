Armenian citizens expect Cabinet to increase pensions and salaries – poll

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the survey results conducted by the GALLUP International Association, most of the respondents expect that the government will increase the pensions, salaries and will reduce the taxes in the upcoming year, MPG LLC Director Aram Navasardyan said during a press conference today.

“We asked the citizens what are their economic expectations from the government in the coming year. 31.3% said the government will raise the pensions, salaries and will decrease the taxes, 28.3% said the government will bring all economic entities to the law field, and 23.7% of them said the Cabinet will be able to improve Armenia’s economic situation by taking tangible actions”, he said.

The survey has been conducted in Armenia from April 30 to May 9. 1108 citizen participated in the survey.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan