President of Artsakh congratulates major-general Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan on 80th birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on May 22 sent a congratulatory address to Hero of Artsakh, major-general Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan on the occasion of his 80th jubilee, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The address runs as follows:

“Respected Mr. Ter-Tadevosyan,

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations to you on this memorable jubilee - 80th birthday anniversary.

Everyone in Artsakh, Armenia, and the Diaspora is familiar with your glorious path, high human qualities and principality.

Your contribution to the Artsakh liberation struggle and carving our glorious victories is invaluable.

Today you continue to render services to the Motherland, taking active part in military-patriotic upbringing of the younger generation.

Respected Mr. General, dear Comandos, I once again congratulate you on this significant anniversary wishing robust health, happiness, greatest success and all the best to you, your family and relatives”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan