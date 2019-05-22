WATCH: Mkhitaryan breaks news on Baku debacle to teammates
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s teammates have supported the Armenian international’s decision to not travel to Baku for the Europa League finale.
Mkhitaryan personally told his Arsenal teammates that he won’t go during a training event on the pitch. His teammates applauded Mkhitaryan.
Arsenal yesterday officially confirmed that Mkhitaryan won’t be traveling to Baku for the clash with Chelsea on May 29th.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:19 Yerevan subway honors Aznavour’s 95th anniversary of birth by playing non-stop songs at stations
- 11:10 Yerevan City Council session begins – LIVE
- 10:50 Koscielny denounces decision to hold Europa League final in Baku after Henrikh Mkhitaryan confirms absence
- 10:34 WATCH: Mkhitaryan breaks news on Baku debacle to teammates
- 10:08 Charles Aznavour today would turn 95
- 09:33 European Stocks - 21-05-19
- 09:32 US stocks up - 21-05-19
- 09:32 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-05-19
- 09:30 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-05-19
- 09:29 Oil Prices - 21-05-19
- 05.21-21:40 EU assesses Pashinyan's announcement firm commitment for carrying out reforms and expresses comprehensive support
- 05.21-21:27 Piotr Świtalski confident that Armenian people highly appreciate EU’s projects
- 05.21-21:04 Prosecutor’s Office prepares complaint against court decision to suspend the case of Kocharyan and others
- 05.21-18:32 Newly elected President of Ukraine receives Armenian Deputy PM
- 05.21-18:21 “My step” bloc parliamentary faction to develop draft law for vetting
- 05.21-17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-05-19
- 05.21-17:43 Asian Stocks - 21-05-19
- 05.21-17:25 Charles Aznavour memorial plaque inaugurated at first Paris apartment building of Aznavour family
- 05.21-16:18 All judges without exception to undergo vetting, says Justice Minister
- 05.21-16:12 PM wants Armenia to become “paradise for talents”
- 05.21-16:10 EU-Armenia Partnership Implementation Report: EU is a crucial partner for Armenia’s reform agenda
- 05.21-15:59 Armenia commences additional vaccination period amid confirmed polio case in Iran
- 05.21-15:52 2 soldiers injured in car crash in Armenia’s Syunik province
- 05.21-15:29 ‘It hurts me a lot to miss it’ – Mkhitaryan on not going to Europa League final
- 05.21-14:55 Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss Baku Europa League final, Arsenal confirms
- 05.21-14:48 Azerbaijan violates OSCE commitment by holding large-scale military drills without notifying in advance – Armenia MFA
- 05.21-14:23 Armenian Ambassador meets Estonian foreign ministry official in Tallinn
- 05.21-13:58 Armenia opposes "humanitarian actions" that lead to impunity of grave crimes
- 05.21-13:50 Armenian Embassy in US hosts reception in honor of longtime Library of Congress Armenia and Georgia Area specialist
- 05.21-12:52 Parliament to hold extraordinary session at opposition party’s initiative: UPDATED
- 05.21-12:50 Central Bank President departs for Moscow on working visit
- 05.21-12:41 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit region in late May
- 05.21-12:36 From former French PM up to Security Advisor of Obama’s administration: Armenia is hosting the Summit of Minds
- 05.21-12:33 FM Mnatsakanyan, Federica Mogherini to chair 2nd session of Armenia-EU Partnership in Brussels in June
- 05.21-12:31 10% of Yerevan’s public transportation fleet to be electric
18:39, 05.17.2019
Viewed 3659 times Arsenal fans plan to wear personalized face masks of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Baku
19:07, 05.19.2019
Viewed 2729 times Pashinyan calls on supporters to block entrances of courthouses across the country, announces “second, most important phase of Armenian Revolution”
21:24, 05.19.2019
Viewed 1958 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan ought to skip Baku Europa League final, argues ex-head coach of Armenia
10:17, 05.17.2019
Viewed 1741 times Political prisoner Sevan Nisanyan granted Armenian citizenship two years after escaping Turkish prison
13:04, 05.17.2019
Viewed 1649 times Schneider Group interested in expanding activities in Armenia: President Sarkissian meets company founder in Kazakhstan