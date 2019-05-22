WATCH: Mkhitaryan breaks news on Baku debacle to teammates

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s teammates have supported the Armenian international’s decision to not travel to Baku for the Europa League finale.

Mkhitaryan personally told his Arsenal teammates that he won’t go during a training event on the pitch. His teammates applauded Mkhitaryan.

Arsenal yesterday officially confirmed that Mkhitaryan won’t be traveling to Baku for the clash with Chelsea on May 29th.

