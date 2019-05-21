2 soldiers injured in car crash in Armenia’s Syunik province
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. 2 soldiers of Armenia’s defense ministry have sustained injuries following a major car crash in Syunik province, Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.
A car and a military truck collided on May 21, at 14:20, on Yerevan-Meghri highway, in the territory of Kapan town.
“One person died on the spot, three others sustained injures and were taken to the Kapan hospital. 2 of the 3 injured are soldiers of the Defense Ministry”, the spokesman said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
