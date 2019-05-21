Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 May

Central Bank President departs for Moscow on working visit


YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan has departed for Moscow, Russia, to take part in the session of the Foreign Exchange Policy Consulting Council which is attended by the presidents of central/national banks of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the CBA told Armenpress.

The session will be followed by the signing of an agreement on forming a working group to deal with cyber-security issues in the EAEU member states.

