Central Bank President departs for Moscow on working visit
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan has departed for Moscow, Russia, to take part in the session of the Foreign Exchange Policy Consulting Council which is attended by the presidents of central/national banks of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the CBA told Armenpress.
The session will be followed by the signing of an agreement on forming a working group to deal with cyber-security issues in the EAEU member states.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:23 Armenian Ambassador meets Estonian foreign ministry official in Tallinn
- 13:50 Armenian Embassy in US hosts reception in honor of longtime Library of Congress Armenia and Georgia Area specialist
- 12:52 Parliament to hold extraordinary session at opposition party’s initiative: UPDATED
- 12:50 Central Bank President departs for Moscow on working visit
- 12:41 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit region in late May
- 12:36 From former French PM up to Security Advisor of Obama’s administration: Armenia is hosting the Summit of Minds
- 12:33 FM Mnatsakanyan, Federica Mogherini to chair 2nd session of Armenia-EU Partnership in Brussels in June
- 12:31 10% of Yerevan’s public transportation fleet to be electric
- 12:30 Pashinyan highlights scientific community’s constant communication with government
- 12:21 Chinese FM expected in Armenia May 25-26
- 12:04 Armenian FM travels to Bishkek for CSTO meeting, appointment of secretary general to be discussed
- 11:53 Tickets now available for WCIT 2019
- 11:43 Entire Cabinet to be issued electric vehicles as Armenia develops monumental environmental project
- 11:29 President of Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 11:20 “New manifestation of racism” – Armenian foreign ministry on Azerbaijan’s failure to provide security guarantees to Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 10:32 Armenia’s boxing federation accuses national Olympic committee, sports ministry of misconduct
- 10:28 Prince Charles agrees to meet Trump during state visit to UK
- 10:07 Joko Widodo secures second term as Indonesia’s President
- 09:46 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds working meetings in Washington D.C.
- 09:07 European Stocks - 20-05-19
- 09:05 US stocks down - 20-05-19
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-19
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-05-19
- 09:00 Oil Prices Up - 20-05-19
- 05.20-21:43 Meeting between Bako Sahakyan and MPs from ruling party over
- 05.20-19:03 Prosecutors to submit motion demanding recusal of judge in Kocharyan’s case
- 05.20-19:00 I am confident we will achieve the goals we have declared – PM Pashinyan receives students from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University
- 05.20-18:50 Lawyer informs about stay of proceedings in the case of Kocharyan and others and sending them to Constitutional Court
- 05.20-18:44 The success of the leadership of Armenia is the success of entire Armenian nation – President of Artsakh’s parliament
- 05.20-18:38 The motion to change preventive measure of Robert Kocharyan was not aimed at calling into question Armenia’s judicial system – President of Artsakh
- 05.20-17:23 Armenian President, Kazakh Finance Minister discuss economic ties
- 05.20-17:21 A number of events to be held in Paris on the occasion of Charles Aznavour’s 95th birthday anniversary
- 05.20-17:11 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-19
- 05.20-17:09 Asian Stocks - 20-05-19
- 05.20-16:54 PM’s spouse visits school named after 2016 April war hero
18:39, 05.17.2019
Viewed 3479 times Arsenal fans plan to wear personalized face masks of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Baku
19:07, 05.19.2019
Viewed 2493 times Pashinyan calls on supporters to block entrances of courthouses across the country, announces “second, most important phase of Armenian Revolution”
21:24, 05.19.2019
Viewed 1722 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan ought to skip Baku Europa League final, argues ex-head coach of Armenia
10:17, 05.17.2019
Viewed 1670 times Political prisoner Sevan Nisanyan granted Armenian citizenship two years after escaping Turkish prison
16:41, 05.14.2019
Viewed 1648 times China ready to participate in North-South highway construction and implementation of other infrastructure projects