OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit region in late May

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, will visit the region in late May, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters during today’s press briefing.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will pay a regional visit in late May. They will visit Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku. The future actions and programs will be discussed, but I cannot release any details at this moment”, Naghdalyan said.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the only mediation format dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan