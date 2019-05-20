Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-19

YEREVAN, 20 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 480.03 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 535.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.44 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.18 drams to 611.99 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 155.35 drams to 19767 drams. Silver price down by 4.72 drams to 223.47 drams. Platinum price down by 284.84 drams to 12701.62 drams.