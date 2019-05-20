Parliamentary committee to debate creation of ad hoc commission into 2016 April War

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The State-Legal Affairs Committee of the Armenian Parliament will discuss the matter of creating an ad hoc committee for studying the circumstances of the 2016 April War, ruling My Step Alliance faction leader Lilit Makunts told reporters shortly after PM Nikol Pashinyan said it’s high time to start the process.

“Regarding the creation of an ad hoc committee, we note it, and this issue will be discussed at the State-Legal Affairs Committee, and measures will be taken,” Makunts said.

