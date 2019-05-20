Armenian PM congratulates Vladimir Zelensky on assuming office of President of Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 20 sent a congratulatory message to president-elect of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on assuming the office of President, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads, in part:

“I cordially congratulate you on assuming the office of President of Ukraine.

Anchored on traditional friendship, the Armenian-Ukrainian ties have been continuously developing ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations. At the same time, I should note that the considerable potential inherent in our bilateral relations has not been fully tapped so far.

Armenia is ready to deepen and expand Armenian-Ukrainian interstate relations in all areas of mutual interest.

I am hopeful that through joint efforts we can raise our bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level in the best interest of our peoples and countries.

Taking the opportunity, I reaffirm my invitation for you to visit Armenia. I wish you new achievements in building the Ukraine of your dream, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Ukraine.”

Vladimir Zelensky has been sworn in as President of Ukraine on May 20.