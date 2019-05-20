Opposition party calls on PM to cancel call for blocking courts

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) has called for solving the problems in the judiciary in an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual understanding.

In a statement released today, the party said in favors the maintenance of lawfulness and constitutional order in the country, and is willing to discuss the “truly in depth” problems of the judiciary, but at the same time called to refrain from unconstitutional steps and actions, which “will directly be a blow to our statehood, Armenia’s international reputation – jeopardizing economic development, protection of human rights in our country and the realization of the announced reforms”.

“We call on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to cancel his call today during his 12:00 live speech and to not obstruct the normal activities of courts, to not endanger the country’s international reputation, to not divide the society and together attempt to solve the truly in-depth problems of the judiciary in an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual understanding”, BHK, which holds 26 seats at the 132-seat parliament, said in a statement.

On May 19th, the PM called on his supporters to stage protests outside Armenian courts, blocking the entrances and not allowing anyone to enter or leave. The call came one day after former President Robert Kocharyan was freed from custody, sparking minor protests.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan