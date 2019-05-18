Earthquake registered in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. On May 18, at 17:01 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations detected an earthquake at the northern latitude 40.840 and eastern longitude 44.300 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 3km north-east from Spitak town) with 2.2 magnitude and 10km depth, the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 2-3 points at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Spitak town with magnitude 2-3 points.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan