Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 May

President Sarkissian holds phone talk with President of Supreme Judicial Council


YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, today held a telephone conversation with President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the current situation were discussed during the phone conversation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration