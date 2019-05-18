President Sarkissian holds phone talk with President of Supreme Judicial Council
YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, today held a telephone conversation with President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Issues relating to the current situation were discussed during the phone conversation.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
