Air temperature to decrease in Armenia in coming days


YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia on May 18-19 and 22 in separate regions, and on May 20-21 is most of the regions after the daytime, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Hail is also possible in separate regions.

No precipitation is expected on May 23.

Air temperature will decrease by 4-5 degrees in the daytime of May 21-22.

