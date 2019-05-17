Schneider Group interested in expanding activities in Armenia: President Sarkissian meets company founder in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with founder of the famous German company Schneider Group, Ulf Schneider, on the sidelines of the 12th annual economic forum in Kazakhstan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The company has an office in Yerevan which aims at providing services in the business development field and boosting the flow of investments in IT sector.

Ulf Schneider said they are interested in expanding their activities in Armenia, adding that the fact that Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and has friendly relations with the European Union can serve as a natural bridge for our region and the Europe and Eurasian space. “This opens new opportunities for foreign businessmen and investors”, the company founder said.

The sides also talked about the investment opportunities and agreed that there is a great potential to expand and deepen the mutual partnership areas and ties. Ulf Schneider considered prospective the partnership in new technologies, pharmaceutics.

