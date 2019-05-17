Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 May

PM’s advisor relieved from position


YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, Felix Tadevosyan has been relieved from the position of PM’s advisor on voluntary basis.

Tadevosyan was serving in this position since summer 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




