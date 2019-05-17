Armenian PM’s spouse pays cultural visit to Great Wall of China

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, who accompanied PM Nikol Pashinyan during the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing on May 14-16, was invited by the Conference organizers to pay a cultural visit to the Great Wall of China as an honorary guest on May 15, her Office told Armenpress.

During the tour Mrs. Hakobyan was introduced on the history of the Great Wall and left a note in the Memory Book.

At the end of the visit the Armenian PM’s wife received a certificate on the visit to the Great Wall of China.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan