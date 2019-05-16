President Sarkissian signs the law on changing government’s composition
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, including the law on changing the composition of the government, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The laws concern making amendments and changes in the Law on Advertisement, Composition and Activity of the Government, Public Service, Code of Administrative Offenses and etc.
The Armenian Parliament on May 8 completely adopted the bill on changing the government’s composition. 79 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 41 voted against and 1 MP abstained.
According to the law, the government will consist of the following ministries:
Ministry of foreign affairs
Ministry of defense
Ministry of emergency situations
Ministry of justice
Ministry of labor and social affairs
Ministry of education, science and culture
Ministry of nature protection
Ministry of healthcare
Ministry of finance
Ministry of economy
Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
Ministry of high technological industry
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan