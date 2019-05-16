President Sarkissian signs the law on changing government’s composition

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, including the law on changing the composition of the government, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making amendments and changes in the Law on Advertisement, Composition and Activity of the Government, Public Service, Code of Administrative Offenses and etc.

The Armenian Parliament on May 8 completely adopted the bill on changing the government’s composition. 79 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 41 voted against and 1 MP abstained.

According to the law, the government will consist of the following ministries:

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of defense

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of justice

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of education, science and culture

Ministry of nature protection

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of finance

Ministry of economy

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technological industry

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan