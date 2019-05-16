Armenian minister to attend International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education in China

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of UNSECO, Armenia’s minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan will pay an official visit to China on May 16-17 to take part in the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The Conference has been organized by UNESCO and the Chinese government and will be attended by education ministers and high-ranking officials from various countries, leaders of artificial intelligence industry and senior representatives of the UN structures.

The Conference aims to provide a platform for Member States, international organizations, civil society, and the AI industry to debate on fundamental questions about what sort of human-machine collective intelligence should be developed in order to enable human to live and work together with AI, exchange information on the latest trends in AI and how the trends are shaping education and learning, strengthen international cooperation and partnership for promoting equitable, inclusive, and transparent use of AI in education.

Armenia’s education and science minister Arayik Harutyunyan will deliver a report during the Conference.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart and UNESCO under-secretary-general.

