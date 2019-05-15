Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan will try to be present at Kocharyan’s trial tomorrow, lawyer says

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Lawyer of Robert Kocharyan Hayk Alumyan has informed that according to his information, the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and former President of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan will try to be present at Kocharyan’s trial tomorrow, ARMENPRESS reports he told the reporters after the court session.

“Mr. Bako Sahakyan has an official meeting tomorrow. He does not want to miss that meeting but since the court ruled out any other option, I think they will come together to the court”, Alumyan said.

On May 14 one of Kocharyan’s lawyers presented the personal guarantee of Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan and former President Arkady Ghukasyan on changing the preventive measure of Robert Kocharyan. The Judge had said that their presence is necessary to examining their motion.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan