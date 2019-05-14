Armenia participates in wine festival in Hague

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Diplomats Wine Extravaganza festival, organized by Dimplomat Magazine, was held in the Crown Plaza Promenade hotel in Hague, in which Armenia was represented for the first time in the person of broad range of wine, brandy and vodka products imported by the Royal Beverages Group, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The wine festival was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan who in his remarks thanked the Royal Beverages Group executives for equipping at best the Armenian pavilion and properly presenting the broad types of Armenian products.

The visitors of the festival positively assessed the Armenian alcoholic products, stating that among the countries presented Armenia was distinguished with its rich range of products, high level of preparedness and unique design.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan