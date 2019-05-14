Armenian President to participate in annual Economic Forum in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will take part in the 12th annual Economic Forum in Nur-Sultan on May 16 at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian will deliver remarks at the Forum.

This year the Economic Forum will be held under the slogan “Inspiring growth: People, Cities and Economies”.

During the Forum famous politicians, economists, business leaders and representatives of international organizations are discussing the global economic trends and structural changes.

In his invitation letter the Kazakh President expressed confidence that President Armen Sarkissian’s participation in the Forum will contribute to further developing the bilateral friendly relations, as well as strengthening the investment and trade ties.

During the visit the Armenian President will meet with the leadership of Kazakhstan, as well as heads of the delegations of countries participating in the Forum.

