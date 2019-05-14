Delegation of Artsakh Parliament arrives in Yerevan on working visit

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan and his delegation will arrive in Yerevan on a working visit on May 14-16, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

On the sidelines of the visit, the meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the session of the inter-parliamentary cooperation commission will take place.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan