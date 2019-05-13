President of parliament signs decision on holding hearings on transitional justice

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has signed a decision on holding parliamentary hearings on May 24 on “Prospects of applying the tools of transitional justice in Armenia”, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“In different occasions I have spoken about the opportunities of applying transitional justice tools in Armenia”, he wrote, adding that for the best solution maximally inclusive debates are an important precondition.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan