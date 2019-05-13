Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

President of parliament signs decision on holding hearings on transitional justice


YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has signed a decision on holding parliamentary hearings on May 24 on “Prospects of applying the tools of transitional justice in Armenia”, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“In different occasions I have spoken about the opportunities of applying transitional justice tools in Armenia”, he wrote, adding that for the best solution maximally inclusive debates are an important precondition.

