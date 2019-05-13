President of parliament signs decision on holding hearings on transitional justice
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has signed a decision on holding parliamentary hearings on May 24 on “Prospects of applying the tools of transitional justice in Armenia”, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“In different occasions I have spoken about the opportunities of applying transitional justice tools in Armenia”, he wrote, adding that for the best solution maximally inclusive debates are an important precondition.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 20:10 PM Pashinyan’s delegation arrives in Brussels
- 19:46 Group of Friendship with Artsakh at the Flemish Parliament of Belgium issues statement on the occasion of 25th anniversary of ceasefire agreement
- 19:29 Friendship Circle of Belgium with Artsakh highlights full participation of Artsakh in conflict settlement talks
- 19:11 Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders may have non-formal meeting in Luxembourg, says spox
- 18:45 Prime Minister of Luxembourg gladly responds to invitation to participate in IT forum in Armenia
- 17:57 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-05-19
- 17:56 Asian Stocks - 13-05-19
- 17:50 PM Pashinyan meets with Speaker and members of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
- 17:40 Over 25,000 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria
- 17:32 Kocharyan seeks presiding judge’s disqualification
- 16:37 Pashinyan to meet Xi Jinping, deliver speech at Beijing Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations
- 16:04 Armenian PM meets with members of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg
- 15:41 Number of tourists visiting Armenia increases 5.2% in first quarter of 2019
- 15:30 PM Nikol Pashinyan meets Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel
- 15:24 Pashinyan guarantees free opposition activities in Armenia
- 15:03 Developing economic partnership, strengthening commercial ties: details from meeting of Armenian, Luxembourg PMs
- 15:02 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership to be marked with a number of events in Brussels
- 14:58 Robert Kocharyan goes on trial
- 14:49 Armenian President sends congratulatory letter to King of Thailand on coronation
- 14:15 Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers meet briefly during Brussels Eastern Partnership event
- 14:14 Armenian President hosts delegation of Global Leadership Foundation
- 13:44 ‘It is necessary to resume direct trilateral negotiations and consistently strengthen ceasefire regime’ – Artsakh MFA’s statement
- 13:30 OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 13:13 Armenian FM participates in Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting in Brussels
- 13:05 President of Artsakh receives Ombudsman of Armenia and his delegation
- 12:56 Congress of Mexican state of Michoacán adopts statement recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide
- 12:56 Nearly ten days later, critically wounded Artsakh soldier regains consciousness
- 12:54 Visiting Global Leadership Foundation delegation “fascinated” with Armenian Velvet Revolution
- 12:47 Meeting of Prime Ministers of Armenia and Luxembourg launched
- 12:33 Healthcare minister reiterates Gardasil 4 vaccine importance, calls for stopping ungrounded criticism
- 12:13 Armenia takes part in Expo Beijing 2019 in China
- 12:08 Armenia plans more funding for Psychiatry
- 11:38 Sri Lanka temporarily blocks social media after worst anti-Muslim unrest since Easter bombings
- 11:34 26-year-old man charged with pregnant woman’s murder in Armenian province
