Asian Stocks - 13-05-19

TOKYO, 13 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 13 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.72% to 21191.28 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.53% to 1541.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.21% to 2903.71 points, and HANG SENG stood at 28550.24 points.