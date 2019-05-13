Asian Stocks - 13-05-19
TOKYO, 13 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 13 May:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.72% to 21191.28 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.53% to 1541.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.21% to 2903.71 points, and HANG SENG stood at 28550.24 points.
