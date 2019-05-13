PM Pashinyan meets with Speaker and members of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armeia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, visited the Chamber of Deputies of that country. Chamber of Deputies President Fernand Etgen met the Prime Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan first signed the Golden Book of the Chamber of Deputies, after which he held a meeting with Chamber members, including Luxembourg Parliament Deputy Speakers Claude Wiesler and Henry Cox, as well as Chairman of Standing Committee on Foreign and European Cooperation, Immigration and Refugee Affairs Marc Angel.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Fernand Etgen expressed confidence that his visit to Luxembourg would promote the development and expansion of relations between the two countries.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg said his country is ready to expand cooperation with Armenia in strengthening democracy, developing civil society, protecting human rights and in other areas of mutual interest

Presenting the processes underway in our country, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that democracy is irreversible in Armenia, and our country will continue to develop and consolidate the democratic institutions.

“Our government and the political team are firmly heading along the path of democracy. We are confident that our efforts will result in Armenia’s full-fledged integration with the international community, which adheres to a democratic system of values. The processes that followed up the political revolution were aimed at this very objective, and we are convinced that we will succeed,” the Prime Minister of Armenia said.

Nikol Pashinyan underscored that the political revolution will be followed by an economic revolution, and his government is taking steps to improve the business climate, create an investment-friendly environment by combating monopolies, implementing fundamental reforms and waging an uncompromised anticorruption campaign.

The interlocutors attached importance to the activation of political dialogue between the two countries and highlighted the deepening and furtherance of inter-parliamentary ties in the development of the Armenian-Luxembourg interstate relations.

Noting that Armenia has switched over to a full-fledged parliamentary governance system, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the need for boosting parliamentary contacts.

Fernand Etgen stated in turn that Armenia is an important partner for Luxembourg and his country is ready to closely cooperate and expand ties in different directions.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies went on to discuss ways of strengthening EU-Armenia cooperation, which has entered a new stage after the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg for completing the CEPA ratification procedure. In this context, he stressed the importance soonest possible ratification by other EU-member States as well.

The parties next exchanged views on the furtherance of Armenia-Luxembourg cooperation, the development of EU-Armenia relations and CEPA-related issues.

Nikol Pashinyan answered to various questions concerning the changes taking place in Armenia and the priorities of his government.

Reference was made to regional issues, including the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the Armenian-Turkish relations.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked Luxembourg for a balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Taking the opportunity, Nikol Pashinyan conveyed RA National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan’s invitation for Fernand Etgen to visit Armenia at his convenience.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was honored with a dinner hosted by President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen.