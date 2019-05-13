Pashinyan to meet Xi Jinping, deliver speech at Beijing Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to China on a working visit May 14-16. Pashinyan will be accompanied by his spouse Anna Hakobyan, the PM’s office said.

During his visit, the Armenian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will next discuss development of Armenian-Chinese relations with PRC State Council President (Prime Minister) Li Keqiang at a working dinner.

Pashinyan will attend the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, at which he will deliver a speech. On the margins of the Conference, the Prime Minister of Armenia and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan will attend a gala concert at the National Olympic Stadium in Beijing. “Barekamutyun,” (Friendship) the Armenian State Dance Ensemble, will perform during the concert.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan