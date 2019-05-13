Number of tourists visiting Armenia increases 5.2% in first quarter of 2019

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The number of tourists who visited Armenia increased by 18.031 people in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, according to the data of the National Statistical Committee.

In January-March 2019, 364.489 tourists visited Armenia, which is an increase of 5.2% compared to January-March 2019.

317.891 tourists left Armenia in January-March 2019.

