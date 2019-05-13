Developing economic partnership, strengthening commercial ties: details from meeting of Armenian, Luxembourg PMs

LUXEMBOURG, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel is impressed with the recent political events in Armenia. During today’s meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, PM Xavier Bettel expressed confidence that the great trust received from the people of Armenia will enable Pashinyan and his government to achieve success and implement the outlined projects, the initiatives and reforms directed for Armenia’s development, Armenpress correspondent reports from Luxembourg.

The Luxembourg PM expressed confidence that the governments of the two countries will continue the cooperation in the future for the benefit of the development of the bilateral relations and strengthening of the ties between the peoples.

In his turn the Armenian PM attached importance to the development of economic partnership and expansion of commercial ties. He highlighted the necessity to boost the partnership between the governments of the two states and take concrete actions. According to the PM, the ongoing reforms in Armenia greatly contribute to improving the business climate and create favorable conditions for the effective implementation of investment programs. Nikol Pashinyan said the first stage of revolution is over in Armenia and now the government is taking actions to implement an economic revolution in the country.

Pashinyan informed that the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) will be held in Yerevan this year in autumn and attached importance to the participation of Luxembourg’s companies to this important event.

The PMs of Armenia and Luxembourg also discussed the cooperation prospects in various branches of the economy, including IT, reprocessing industry, agriculture and tourism. The sides highlighted holding business forums aimed at boosting the business ties.

Nikol Pashinyan and Xavier Bettel also toured Luxembourg, visited the City Hall where the Armenian PM had a brief meeting with Mayor Lydie Polfer.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan