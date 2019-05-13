Armenian FM participates in Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting in Brussels

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participated in the ministerial meeting in Brussels dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership, Armenian MFA spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

The Armenian FM is in Brussels on a working visit together with the delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. During the visit FM Mnatsakanyan will take part in the events dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership.

The foreign minister will deliver remarks at the High Level conference and discussion titled “10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership: The Opinion of Civil Society”.

Meetings with a number of counterparts are also scheduled.

