President of Artsakh receives Ombudsman of Armenia and his delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on May 13 received Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and the delegation headed by him, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the protection of human rights and cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian states was discussed during the meeting.

Artsakh Republic human rights defender Artak Beglaryan and other officials were present in the meeting.

