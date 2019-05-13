YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The official opening ceremony of Eurovision 2019 Song Contest took place May 12th in Tel Aviv where all 41 artists walked the “Orange” carpet on Habima Square.

Armenia’s entry Srbuk walked the carpet in a stunningly sexy white suit and waved the national flag.

“I’m having an amazing time in Israel, rehearsals are really good, I am enjoying every moment,” she told a reporter. (1:51:15)

Srbuk had her second rehearsal on May 10.

The first performance of the 25-year-old Armenian pop singer is scheduled for May 16th. Srbuk will be the first to perform during the second semi-final.

