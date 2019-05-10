Srbuk’s fierce second rehearsal features lots of FIRE ahead of Eurovision 2019

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Srbuk has delivered a fierce and dramatic performance at her second rehearsal ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Israel.

Compared to her first rehearsal, today Srbuk was seen with a new hair style and outfit. She was again alone on stage, without any backup dancers, and the performance features a black and red theme with multiple camera angles.

The performance features some pyroeffects, including a fire storm, with added to an even fiercer show.

The first performance of the 25-year-old Armenian pop singer is scheduled for May 16th. Srbuk will be the first to perform during the second semi-final.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan