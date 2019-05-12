Armenian Prime Minister issues statement on 25th anniversary of NK conflict ceasefire

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has released a statement on the 25th anniversary of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict ceasefire.

"The 25th anniversary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ceasefire agreement turns on May 12, 2019.

The aforementioned important document aimed at settling the conflict was signed by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Mamedrafi Mamedov on May 9, 1994, Armenia’s Defense Minister Serzh Sargsyan on May 10, and NKR Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan on May 11.

The written ceasefire agreement came into force at midnight on May 12, 1994. During these years, both of the Armenian sides remained committed and will continue to adhere to the implementation of that important agreement.

A quarter century has elapsed ever since, but, unfortunately, the ceasefire was never transformed into a lasting peace. Highlighting the importance of preparing the peoples in the region for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, I wish to once again stress that the settlement scenario should be acceptable to all three parties - the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Effective negotiations and results will be achieved only if Artsakh is engaged in the process that is supposed to eventually determine its status and to provide security guarantees for the people living there.

We are convinced that a trilateral agreement is just the real basis on which a lasting peace and cooperation can be built.

I wish to underscore that as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, I am prepared to guarantee that Armenia will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and make efforts to resolve the conflict and achieve peace in the region, while remaining the guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh’s security.

Continued observance of the truce and dialogue are perhaps the most important tools on the way to resolving the problem. The parties should refrain from steps that may foster hate speech, intolerance and tensions.

There is no nation in the world reluctant to peace, and I do not think there are such parents who may not be praying for cloudless skies for their children standing on duty on the border.

Convinced that the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples deserve peace and progress, I am hereby urging all of us to promote these objectives," Pashinyan said in the statement published on his official website.

