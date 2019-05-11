Artsakh reports 180 Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in one week

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed 180 individual ceasefire violations in the Line of Contact in one week, Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the report, Azerbaijani troops fired more than 3300 shots using various caliber small arms at Artsakh’s military positions from May 5 to May 11.

“The Defense Army frontline positions mostly refrained from responding to the adversary’s provocative actions and are taking necessary steps for the reliable protection of combat positions,” the Artsakh military said in a news release.

