Dozens of international investors participate in Gegharkunik business forum in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. More than 100 businessmen, mostly from abroad, are taking part at the My Step For Gegharkunik Province business forum in the Gegharkunik province, Armenia.

Governor of the province Gnel Sanosyan delivered welcoming remarks to the 110 entrepreneurs, 72 of whom have arrived from UAE, China, France, Italy, Kuwait, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan.

Sanosyan noted that today’s forum is the first of its kind in the history of the province. He emphasized that the province has strong regional potential in terms of mineral water production.

The Governor pointed out agriculture, alternative energy development and tourism as potential branches for development.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other government officials are in attendance.

