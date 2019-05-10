Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

Surrogate mother gives birth to 4th baby for Kardashian


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The 4th child has been born in the family of American reality shows star Kim Kardashian and Rapper Kanye West, ARMENPRESS reports Kardashian twitted.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her”, She wrote.

He baby was born from a surrogate mother.

