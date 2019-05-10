Surrogate mother gives birth to 4th baby for Kardashian
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The 4th child has been born in the family of American reality shows star Kim Kardashian and Rapper Kanye West, ARMENPRESS reports Kardashian twitted.
“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her”, She wrote.
He baby was born from a surrogate mother.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 21:37 Surrogate mother gives birth to 4th baby for Kardashian
- 20:36 PM Pashinyan emphasizes necessity of creating better conditions for bike riding
- 19:27 ARSENAL requests security guarantees from UEFA for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to go to Baku
- 18:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-19
- 18:44 Asian Stocks - 10-05-19
- 17:34 US Secretary of State to visit Moscow, Sochi on May 12-14
- 17:05 Armenian PM’s spouse visits children receiving treatment in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
- 16:46 Armenia considers temporary total hunting ban to restore wildlife
- 16:28 Srbuk’s fierce second rehearsal features lots of FIRE ahead of Eurovision 2019
- 15:59 Aznavour Foundation doesn’t act as initiator of upcoming Yerevan concert dedicated to Charles Aznavour’s 95th anniversary – statement
- 15:51 Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives Austrian parliamentary delegation
- 15:24 Pashinyan administration recaps one-year in office, seeks higher efficiency and multiple new reforms
- 15:16 “We stand with you in commemoration, we stand with you for Armenia’s future” – Macron tells Sarkissian in heartfelt letter
- 15:08 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia takes part in divine liturgy dedicated to Artsakh Defense Army in Shushi
- 14:57 OeEB and Ameriabank cooperation creates new prospects for long-term financing
- 14:55 Musical on topic of Armenian Genocide performed at Consulate General in Los Angeles
- 14:42 Azerbaijan confirms security guarantees to UEFA for Mkhitaryan visit in Europa League finale
- 14:19 Armenia proposes to increase fine for Caucasian leopard hunting by 97 million drams
- 14:02 Armenia approves visa waiver with Chile for diplomatic, official passport holders
- 13:34 Armenian Ambassador meets with Beirut Mayor
- 13:30 Dr. Karin Markides appointed President of American University of Armenia
- 13:21 Dassault Systèmes interested in revealing Armenia’s education system: President Sarkissian hosts company representatives
- 13:19 PM tasks Cabinet members to collect 100 facts about new Armenia in their activity fields by the end of 2019
- 13:02 Five illicit enrichment suspects under criminal investigation in Armenia so far
- 12:41 Food safety agency staffer arrested in suspicion of bribery
- 12:15 Yerevan inaugurates stunning new park in downtown
- 12:04 Armenian search and rescue team to undergo training in Russia
- 11:33 Armenia intensifies international cooperation to return assets taken abroad illegally
- 10:51 Armenian government rebuffs Artsakh official’s Kocharyan statement
- 10:48 Passenger flow increases 2% in Armenia’s airports in April 2019
- 10:09 Spanish city of Soria officially recognizes Armenian Genocide
- 10:00 LIVE: Parliament session
- 09:50 “If anyone will attempt to make Artsakh a counterrevolution source, people will make it a revolution source” – PM after visiting Stepanakert
- 09:23 Pashinyan arrives to office on bicycle Friday morning
- 09:20 Democratic developments launched with velvet revolution highly appreciated in US – Armenian Ambassador’s interview
14:44, 05.08.2019
Viewed 6098 times Armenia to become world’s first country to switch government fleet to solely electric cars
14:15, 05.06.2019
Viewed 2383 times Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 2278 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
21:12, 05.06.2019
Viewed 2177 times 2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
18:58, 05.07.2019
Viewed 1952 times NSS Armenia exposes case of espionage for Azerbaijan