Asian Stocks - 10-05-19

TOKYO, 10 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 Մay:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Յapanese NIKKEI իս down by 0.27% to 21344.92 points, Յapanese TOPIX իս down by 0.08% to 1549.42 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite իս up by 3.10% to 2939.21 points, and HANG SENG իս up by 0.84% to 28550.24 points.