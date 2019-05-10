Asian Stocks - 10-05-19
TOKYO, 10 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 Մay:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Յapanese NIKKEI իս down by 0.27% to 21344.92 points, Յapanese TOPIX իս down by 0.08% to 1549.42 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite իս up by 3.10% to 2939.21 points, and HANG SENG իս up by 0.84% to 28550.24 points.
