Spanish city of Soria officially recognizes Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Spain’s city of Soria has officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said.

According to the embassy, all four parties of the City Council unanimously approved the motion of recognizing the Armenian Genocide that was submitted by the Ararat Armenian Union.

Mayor Carlos Martínez Mínguez read the declaration and called on the government of Castile and León, which Soria is a part of, to follow their lead. He also called on the governments of Spain and Turkey to also officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and condemn the perpetrators.

