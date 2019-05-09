Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-05-19

YEREVAN, 9 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 May, USD exchange rate stood at 481.96 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 539.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 627.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 19852.67 drams. Silver price stood at 229.8 drams. Platinum price stood at 13496.47 drams.