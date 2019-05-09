Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-05-19
YEREVAN, 9 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 May, USD exchange rate stood at 481.96 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 539.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 627.95 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price stood at 19852.67 drams. Silver price stood at 229.8 drams. Platinum price stood at 13496.47 drams.
- 17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-05-19
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 09-05-19
- 16:03 Nation-wide events dedicated to Independence Day of Armenia will mainly take place in Gyumri
- 15:21 Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan discuss issues related to cooperation between two Armenian states
- 15:16 President of Artsakh, Prime Minister of Armenia lay flowers at pedestal of the Tank-monument
- 14:05 WB to allocate 13.4 million Euro for improvement of Armenia’s rural roads network
- 12:51 PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Victory Day
- 12:39 PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on Victory and Peace Day
- 12:11 Armenia remains sole guarantor of Artsakh’s security – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 11:55 Defense Ministry of Armenia aspires for military supremacy, but not just balance – Minister Tonoyan
- 11:10 Shushi liberation was the victory of the combined power, freedom- loving spirit and inflexible will of the Armenian people – Artsakh’s President
- 11:05 Artsakh’s President meets Nikol Pashinyan and his wife at Stepanakert airport
- 11:00 We need to create today a strong foundation of tomorrow’s accomplishments – President Sarkissian congratulates on triple holiday
- 10:56 PM Pashinyan congratulates Armenian people on triple holiday
- 10:45 European Stocks - 08-05-19
- 10:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-05-19
- 10:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-05-19
- 10:41 Oil Prices Down - 08-05-19
- 10:40 US stocks - 08-05-19
- 10:25 363 veterans of Great Patriotic War living in Armenia, 41 of which women
- 08:36 May triple holiday – May 9 day of victory and peace for Armenian people
- 05.08-21:47 Russia introduces results of recent Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting to OSCE Secretary General
- 05.08-21:35 Armenian, Greek and Cypriot FMs to hold first trilateral meeting in early June
- 05.08-20:30 Pashinyan to depart for Artsakh on May 9
- 05.08-18:42 Sirusho from the block? Pop star includes classic Yerevan neighborhood life in new music video
- 05.08-18:38 Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to depart for Artsakh on May 8
- 05.08-17:42 Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh President’s residence on the occasion of May triple holiday
- 05.08-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-05-19
- 05.08-17:26 Asian Stocks - 08-05-19
- 05.08-17:18 Ex-government destroyed classified national security documents on eve of 2018 revolution, says Pashinyan
- 05.08-17:12 Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission to hold session in Yerevan in June
- 05.08-17:00 Pashinyan’s May 8 news conference breaks previous records with 5,5 hour span
- 05.08-16:06 Armenian PM to meet with Chinese President in near future
- 05.08-15:42 Armenia tries to establish new level relations with United States, says Pashinyan
- 05.08-14:44 Armenia to become world’s first country to switch government fleet to solely electric cars
14:44, 05.08.2019
Viewed 2474 times Armenia to become world’s first country to switch government fleet to solely electric cars
14:15, 05.06.2019
Viewed 2267 times Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
21:12, 05.06.2019
Viewed 2071 times 2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 2067 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
18:58, 05.07.2019
Viewed 1754 times NSS Armenia exposes case of espionage for Azerbaijan