Nation-wide events dedicated to Independence Day of Armenia will mainly take place in Gyumri

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Aghajanyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia, has announced that on September 21, 2019 the main part of the nation-wide events dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia will take place in Shirak Province, particularly in the cultural capital of Armenia Gyumri, ARMENPRESS reports Aghajanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“From now on every year the main part of the events of that day will take place in one of the 10 provinces of Armenia. We must foster balanced development and domestic tourism”, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan