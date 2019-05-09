May triple holiday – May 9 day of victory and peace for Armenian people  

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. On May 9 the Armenian people celebrate a triple holiday - the victory of the Great Patriotic War, the Liberation of Shushi and the anniversary of the Artsakh Defense Army’s establishment, reports Armenpress.

A number of events are scheduled to take place in Armenia and Artsakh on May 9, which will pay homage to the fallen heroes and those who continue encouraging the new generation with bravery and valor.

Artsakh celebrates the Liberation of Shushi and historical victories

Like every year, this year as well a number of festive events are scheduled: high-ranking officials, citizens will march from Stepanakert’s Revival Square to the Memorial. They will lay flowers and a wreath by paying tribute to the memory of heroes fallen in the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh war. Events will also be held in Shushi, a great concert will take place in the evening, followed by fireworks. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is also in Artsakh.

Armenians had their contribution in the victory of the Great Patriotic War

Around 600, 000 Armenian soldiers also fought during the Great Patriotic War. 4 Marshalls (Baghramyan, Babajanyan, Khudyakov or Khamperiants and Aganov) and 1 Admiral (Isakov) of Armenian origin were commanding during those times. 70, 000 Armenian soldiers were awarded highest medals for their service, and 104 soldiers were named “Hero of the USSR”. Nelson Stepanyan was named “Double Hero of the USSR”.

Thank to “Wedding in the Mountains” operations it was possible for Armenian people to raise the Armenian flag on Ghazanchetsots Church

27 years ago on May 9, the Armenian forces accomplished the mission “Wedding in the Mountains”, liberating Shushi. The liberation was a turning point in the Nagorno Karabakh War, and was followed by numerous other victories.

During the night of May 8, at 2:30, after capturing military positions of Kirs and taking under control the Lachin- Shushi road, the Armenian forces entered Shushi. The Armenian flag is raised at the top of the St. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral (Cathedral of Christ the Holy Savior), marking the liberation of Shushi. It was one of the most glorious pages of the modern history of Armenia.

The strange name of the operation is conditioned by that the then Defense Minister of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan assessed the plan developed by Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) and Samvel Babayan as impracticable. He thought it was too early for such an operation and it was necessary to prepare better. The two commanders (Komandos and Babayan) had decided to organize Vazgen Sargsyan’s wedding in the mountains after liberating them. For that reason the operation was symbolically named “Wedding in the Mountains”.

Army as our security guarantor

The anniversary of the establishment of the Defense Army of Artsakh Republic is also celebrated on May 9. The Defense Army was officially established on May 5, 1992, by which the separately operating military groups merged into one state army.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan