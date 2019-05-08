Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Parliament completely adopts bill on changing government’s composition


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Following long debates, the Parliament of Armenia completely adopted the bill on making changes in the composition of the government.

79 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 41 voted against and 1 abstained.

Before the voting MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction Mikayel Melkumyan and head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan announced that their factions will vote against the bill.

Based on the adoption of the bill, the government will consist of the following ministries:

 

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of defense

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of justice

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of education, science and culture

Ministry of nature protection

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of finance

Ministry of economy

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technological industry

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




