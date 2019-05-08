Parliament completely adopts bill on changing government’s composition
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Following long debates, the Parliament of Armenia completely adopted the bill on making changes in the composition of the government.
79 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 41 voted against and 1 abstained.
Before the voting MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction Mikayel Melkumyan and head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan announced that their factions will vote against the bill.
Based on the adoption of the bill, the government will consist of the following ministries:
Ministry of foreign affairs
Ministry of defense
Ministry of emergency situations
Ministry of justice
Ministry of labor and social affairs
Ministry of education, science and culture
Ministry of nature protection
Ministry of healthcare
Ministry of finance
Ministry of economy
Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
Ministry of high technological industry
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan