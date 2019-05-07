Armenia. Silicon Valley of Caucasus – Arte.TV about development of IT sector in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. French Arte.TV has prepared a reportage headlined “Armenia. Silicon Valley of Caucasus”, referring to the development tendencies and opportunities of Armenia’s IT sector.

ARMENPRESS reports the reportage notes that a year ago a velvet revolution took place in Armenia. “Coming to power, Prime Minister Niokol Pashinyan promised that the IT sector will be among the priorities of the government. Today the sphere expects the activities of the new government in that direction”, the author said.

TUMO center of creative technologies is presented in the reportage, where CEO Marie Lou Papazian presents the activities of the center, prospects and opportunities for the development of the IT sector.

“In the recent years the IT sector grows by more than 20% annually in the country, therefore it can be assessed as the Silicon Valley of Caucasus”, says the reportage.

