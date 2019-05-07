President Sarkissian receives families of pilots fallen at Artsakh liberation war

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the family members of pilots who were fallen during the Artsakh liberation war, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highly valued the heroic deeds of the pilots who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and expressed his gratitude to their families. “Serving the homeland and being killed for the homeland is a high human value, but being the widow of a hero and continuing to live in a dignified way after that is another heroism”, Armen Sarkissian said.

The meeting participants introduced their issues of concern to the President.

The President considered it important and necessary to solve the issues of the families of pilots and those killed during the Artsakh war and show consistent attitude to these matters.

