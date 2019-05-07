Secretary Pompeo releases details from his meeting with Russia’s Lavrov

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on his meeting held with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Reuter reports.

“We have interests that are definitely different. ... There was a desire to begin to try and find paths where we can make real progress on places where we have overlapping interests, as narrow as they may be, and hope we can achieve that”, Pompeo said.

In his turn Russia’s Lavrov said they held a “good and constructive” talk.

The US Secretary of State and the Russian FM meet on May 6 in Rovaniemi, Finland.

